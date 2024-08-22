Dark matter separates from normal matter after a cluster of galaxies collides.

Astronomers have observed the collision of two massive galaxy clusters, proving that dark matter and ordinary matter can indeed separate during these gigantic cosmic events.

Galaxy clusters are massive cosmic structures held together by gravity. Only 15 percent of its mass is ordinary matter, mostly hot gas, stars and planets, while the remaining 85 percent is dark matter. During the collision of the clusters known as MACS J0018.5+1626, the galaxies themselves remained mostly intact because of the void between them. However, the gas between the galaxies collided, becoming turbulent and hot. While both dark and ordinary matter Affected by gravityNormal matter also interacted electromagnetically, slowing it down during the collision. As a result, dark matter moved forward, separating from normal matter.

To measure the speed of gas in the cluster, the researchers used the Sunyaev-Zel’dovich (SZ) kinetic effect. This effect occurs when photons from the cosmic microwave background radiation are scattered off electrons in hot gas, causing a Doppler shift. By measuring this shift, scientists can determine the speed of gas clouds within galaxy clusters. “Sunyaev-Zel’dovich effects were still a novel observational tool when Jack and I first pointed the telescope at galaxy clusters in 2006,” said Sunil Goluwala, professor of physics and Selic’s doctoral advisor. “We look forward to discovering a host of new surprises as we install the next-generation instruments on the telescope in its new home in Chile.”

Dark matter and normal matter are separate.

The researchers found that the clusters moved toward each other before the collision. at a speed of about 3000 kilometers per secondThe direction of the collision and separation of dark and ordinary matter explains the strange velocity measurements. “This study is a starting point for more detailed studies of the nature of dark matter,” Selich said. “We have a new kind of direct measurement that shows how dark matter behaves differently from ordinary matter.” In the future, more studies like this could reveal more clues about how this mysterious matter interacts with the universe.

