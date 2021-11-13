Popolo dei Navigli You are ready to take off! ! ! Those who are satisfied enjoy, but this is not true for everyone. Some have it all and still want the moon, too. This is no way to say.

Danielle’s notes | space travel

Danielle’s notes | space travel

Popolo dei Navigli You are ready to take off! ! ! Those who are satisfied enjoy, but this is not true for everyone. Some have it all and still want the moon, too. This is no way to say.

Mr. Amazon

Jeff BezosAmazon, is one of the main advocates of those who are active in promoting space tourism.

Since at least the 1970s, man has dreamed of space travel, to truly experience what Stanley Kubrick’s film showed in cinemas and television. Fans of science fiction knew that film and literary genres were for everyone, but in fact, space travel and around the world were intended for discerning connoisseurs to discover what surrounds us.

Today we hit commercial spaceflights: $200,000 for twelve minutes and 150 kilometers from Earth, and half the time in zero gravity (to feel the light). Wouldn’t you like to train in the gym for this experience? ? ? Well, no! ! !

The training of astronauts, which costs a few tens of thousands of euros, is carried out in the same centers as the professional “voyagers”.

My thoughts

There are countless points of reflection offered by this phenomenon: knowledge of other planets and possibly life forms, exciting discoveries of our Earth examined from afar, pollution and overheating with the hoped-for possibility of limiting their effects. But I have a question. . . : In your opinion, when, after hard training at the Training Center with the super offer “Bring a Friend” and the purchase of a “low-cost” ticket with take-off at inconvenient times from Cape Canaveral, we will be 150 km from Earth, will we be able to get acquainted with our Navigli From the top? ? ?

down to earth

In my life I have always been practical, one on earth, I have set myself goals that are sometimes reached, sometimes skipped and sometimes wrong, but I have always valued what life, nature and earth have given me so I prefer the commitment of human, wealthy, scholarly, oriented and focused on Improving “Mother Earth”, if space tourism also proves and above all “Mother Earth”, then so be it. . . I forgot. . . I’d like to get to know our Navigli even from Mars! ! ! Happy weekend everyone

Daniel Squatretti