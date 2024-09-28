Sunday, September 29, 2024
“Dancing with the Stars”, the surprise debut of Selvagia Lucarelli and Anna Lou: What happened

“You risk being the only person in your family I love.” Sudden departure of Dancing with the Stars 2024 In the first episode Anna Lou Castoldi, daughter of Asia Argento and Morgan, defeats Selvagia Lucarelli. Those who expected sparks between the artist’s daughter and the toughest juror on Rayono’s show, instead discovered the feeling between the 23-year-old deejay – who is paired with newcomer Nikita – and the writer. “You seemed to me like you were the only normal person, with tattoos and piercings…the only one who didn’t talk about himself in the third person” among the contestants.

“You danced very well and did many things compared to others who only took three steps. Ana Lu, what can I tell you… You risk being the only person I love in your family. It’s a risk. I don’t know if it’s ‘I feel like running … I’m sorry, I love Asia,” says Lucarelli, who on Instagram – even in the last few days – has focused several times on the story about Morgan in the context of the stalking trial. And in the end, after praising the competitor, the vote also arrives: 9.

Popular News

