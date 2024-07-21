‘Dancing With the Stars’ Millie Carlucci Takes on Trump’s ‘Girlfriend’: You Won’t Believe What She’s Able to Do

Millie Carlucci managed to pull off a real hit, bringing home “Trump’s girlfriend” at such a delicate moment.

New season of “Dancing with the Stars” Coming back, as always, is the main show on Saturday night. Rai Uno promises emotions, surprises and a lot of entertainment. The rumours of the past few weeks have piqued the curiosity of fans, and the names circulating among potential competitors point to an exceptional season.

Some of the famous faces that can take to the dance floor are singer Nina Zelli, TV commentator Sonia Bruganelli, Olympic champion Federica Pellegrini, comedian Francesco Paolantoni, Turkish actor Furkan Palali, TV presenter Enrica Buonacorti, singer Marina Morgan, actor and director Luca Barbaresi and TV presenter Massimiliano Usini. These names represent a mix of talent, charisma and popularity that promises to keep the audience glued to the screen.

Despite changes among the participants, the jury will remain unchanged. Caroline Smith, Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazaroni Ready to judge the shows with their usual energy and competence, this team of experts, now a fixture on the show, will guarantee scathing reviews and unforgettable moments.

However, the real surprise of this edition could be a truly unexpected competitor, capable of upsetting the balance of the show. In fact, it is rumored that among the participants there could beA prominent figure in international politics, a highly influential figure with a highly respected career. This mysterious racer is known to be a “Trump’s friend,” sparking speculation about his identity. The identity of this political figure has come to the fore in recent weeks, and hypotheses have multiplied. Who could this mysterious rival be? An ambassador? A former minister? Or a longtime adviser to the former US president?

Potential next contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

Well, the wait is over. We can reveal the competitor in question. Alan Friedman, a well-known American journalist and writerFriedman, 68, is a political expert who has closely followed the most turbulent events in American history: which is why he must have been following the events of recent weeks with such keen interest. We are talking aboutThe attack on Donald Trump, which shook public opinion and increased the popularity of the former president.

With his extensive journalistic experience and deep knowledge of international politics, Alan Friedman is a surprising but very impressive choice. “Dancing with the Stars”His participation will add a touch of seriousness and depth to the program, once again demonstrating how it is done. “Dancing with the Stars” manages to renew itself and amaze its audience season after season.

Dancing with the Stars is back in September!

In addition to following the events of the US elections, which remain at the center of global attention, Friedman may find a new phase in ItalyHis communication skills and stage presence were able to attract the attention of dance hall audiences. Millie Carlucci. The participation of a figure of his caliber will not only attract media attention, but can also provide thought-provoking material during the screening evenings.

As we eagerly await the start of the new season, one thing is certain: the talk about “Dancing with the Stars” will continue, providing the Italian public with entertainment and amusement, and thanks to Alan Friedman, also a touch of seriousness and unexpected excitement. depth. Dance, politics and entertainment intertwine in a unique blend that is not to be missed.Stay tuned, because this edition of “Dancing with the Stars” promises to be really exciting.