Damien Mizdow: “Wrestling is a talent show where the audience is the hero”

Damian What can we expect from WrestleMania 31?It will undoubtedly be the greatest entertainment show in the world. Every year WrestleMania itself amazes. The show will feature guests from the world of film, music and WWE Superstars. Everyone will have a vision.

What still excites you after all these victories?The most exciting aspect of WWE is that you never know what you are about to see.

Sports, entertainment, fiction, reality, and show. What is wrestling?It is a talent show where the protagonist is the audience, and the stars are in the hands of the viewers. It is a pleasure to attend one of these shows, and an experience not to be missed.

To motivate a skeptic to watch wrestling, what would you say to him?One word: adrenaline. The amount of money WWE produces is unlike any other form of entertainment in the world.

Can you give me some information about what will happen in the ring at WrestleMania 31 or is it a spoiler?I would love to answer you in the ring but luckily for you, we are on the phone and I can tell you that it will end well for you. So you too will be able to experience the immense emotions of what will happen in this upcoming edition of WrestleMania where, for example, Roman Reigns will try to wrest the World Heavyweight Championship from the current title holder Brock Lesnar. I can tell you that the Deadman will seek redemption by facing Bray Wyatt and Sting will fight Triple H. All tickets are already sold out. There are many other reasons to be excited about these shows, there is the curiosity to see what will happen, not only in the three big matches mentioned, but also in all the other fights.