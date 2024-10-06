Monday, October 7, 2024
Search
Entertainment

Damiano David, I’m with Fabio Fazio, mom, I did it! – The last hour

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

It starts with Che tempo che fa, Silverlines’ first world live performance, Damiano David’s first single. He comes out of the darkness with his new look, burgundy suit, modern white shirt, very masculine suit, very elegant, mustache and hair from the 30s and sings his new song with great intensity accompanied live, for its new positive version. “After so many years, I needed to tell the side I had hidden,” Damiano says. I understood that love is the starting point, not the arrival point. “I am very happy.” Your friend, Dove Cameron, isn’t here? Where do you live? “We don’t live: she’s in Los Angeles, I’m in Rome but we’re thinking about moving in together,” Damiano announced in an interview conducted in the middle of the studio, rather than in the traditional office with Fabio Fazio. .


”This was one of the first pieces I wrote, and it’s an obsession. Great years but you also have to make a lot of sacrifices, it’s heavy.” Rituals? “Friends like before,” Fazio asks. Is it possible we can go back to doing things together? “It’s Erasmus,” Damiano says with effective synthesis. Many Encounters like Mick Jagger: ”It was a great experience, he even thanked me on stage.” His passion for futsal, “I’ll be playing tomorrow too and I’ll call myself a different name so they don’t recognize me,” in Rome, which he considers “home.”


He has not yet decided on the album’s title and when it will be released, “I Really Don’t Know.” The next stop to showcase the album should be New York. ”My mom did it, I’m sitting here with Fabio Fazio and I’m finally sitting down. For my mother this is the finish line.

See also  Soleil Sorge And Alex Belli Hot In The Kitchen/Video It's "Sexy When You Go Rolling..."

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA

Previous article
Time can flow in the opposite direction, but only for photons
Next article
New ZTL, everyone can get around with just a few euros: you no longer need to get rid of your car | Cars for motorists

Popular

More like this

Here are the maps. A state of emergency was declared

Noah French Noah French -
MIAMI, October 6, 2024 - There is no respite...

New ZTL, everyone can get around with just a few euros: you no longer need to get rid of your car | Cars for...

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Impact on residents: Adapting to new regulationsFor residents...

Time can flow in the opposite direction, but only for photons

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Is it possible to leave the room before entering...

Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: Medals won by the United States

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -
The Paris 2024 Paralympics are off to a great...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Here are the maps. A state of emergency was declared

Top News 0
MIAMI, October 6, 2024 - There is no respite...

New ZTL, everyone can get around with just a few euros: you no longer need to get rid of your car | Cars for...

Economy 0
Impact on residents: Adapting to new regulationsFor residents...

Time can flow in the opposite direction, but only for photons

Science 0
Is it possible to leave the room before entering...

Popular News

Here are the maps. A state of emergency was declared

Top News 0
MIAMI, October 6, 2024 - There is no respite...

New ZTL, everyone can get around with just a few euros: you no longer need to get rid of your car | Cars for...

Economy 0
Impact on residents: Adapting to new regulationsFor residents...

Time can flow in the opposite direction, but only for photons

Science 0
Is it possible to leave the room before entering...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska