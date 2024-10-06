Damiano David, I’m with Fabio Fazio, mom, I did it! – The last hour

It starts with Che tempo che fa, Silverlines’ first world live performance, Damiano David’s first single. He comes out of the darkness with his new look, burgundy suit, modern white shirt, very masculine suit, very elegant, mustache and hair from the 30s and sings his new song with great intensity accompanied live, for its new positive version. “After so many years, I needed to tell the side I had hidden,” Damiano says. I understood that love is the starting point, not the arrival point. “I am very happy.” Your friend, Dove Cameron, isn’t here? Where do you live? “We don’t live: she’s in Los Angeles, I’m in Rome but we’re thinking about moving in together,” Damiano announced in an interview conducted in the middle of the studio, rather than in the traditional office with Fabio Fazio. .





”This was one of the first pieces I wrote, and it’s an obsession. Great years but you also have to make a lot of sacrifices, it’s heavy.” Rituals? “Friends like before,” Fazio asks. Is it possible we can go back to doing things together? “It’s Erasmus,” Damiano says with effective synthesis. Many Encounters like Mick Jagger: ”It was a great experience, he even thanked me on stage.” His passion for futsal, “I’ll be playing tomorrow too and I’ll call myself a different name so they don’t recognize me,” in Rome, which he considers “home.”





He has not yet decided on the album’s title and when it will be released, “I Really Don’t Know.” The next stop to showcase the album should be New York. ”My mom did it, I’m sitting here with Fabio Fazio and I’m finally sitting down. For my mother this is the finish line.



