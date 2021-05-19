Cygames announced the GAMM Project, the fictional work of Senran Kagura author – Nerd4.life

Cygames About developing a new game called The GAMM Project, With a title that will obviously have to be decided later, but is really exciting because it sounds like Action fiction By the author of the Sinran Kajura series.

This mysterious GAMM project will be directed and produced by Kenichiro Takaki, Famous for the series Senran Kagura, Who apparently intends to try something new with this project from Cygames.



With him are painter Mugmo, composer Shiro Sagiso and designer Kiyoshi Arai, Who has also worked with Square Enix on various seasons of the Final Fantasy series. Details are still scattered but the project looks very interesting, even if it’s unclear if the typical characteristics of the Senran Kagura series, or the girls as counterparts, are destined to make a comeback.

All we know is that this title mainly focuses on fighting in Multiplayer In the course of work, in a world where Magic and machines It’s prevalent, with a kind of amalgamation of mechanics and magic that sparks androids and different gadgets.

The protagonist appears to be A. Young magician Or a young sorceress, but in Ejaculate There is also a maid, a robot, and a knight, each of which appears to be playable and destined to play an important role in the story.

Meanwhile, from Cygames, we await news of the Granblue Fantasy release: Relink is still scheduled for 2022 and the interesting Project Awakening that appears to have disappeared from the radar for some time now.