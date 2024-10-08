Cyclone Kirk in transition, impact in Europe in hours, updates for Italy

Weather: Cyclone Kirk heads towards Western Europe



Hurricane Kirk It will affect Europe in a few hours. Maximum warning for gale force winds and exceptional rainfall, particularly for the United Kingdom, the Iberian Peninsula and France. We will also feel the effects of this impressive atmospheric engine in Italy in the coming days.

During its peak in recent days, Kirk produced maximum sustained winds of 230 km/h. Although it is extremely rare for Atlantic hurricanes to reach Europe, even recent historical examples demonstrate that they can have a significant impact on weather conditions, causing severe property damage and, in some cases, loss of life. Actually, hurricanes in general They become tropical storms Because of the cooler waters of the North Atlantic, but they still bring destructive winds and heavy rain. Recent events like Ophelia In 2017 and Lorenzo In 2019, they added that with climate change, The Hurricanes are likely to occur more frequently in these areas, posing a new challenge for emergency management and climate adaptation in Europe.