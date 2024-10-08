Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Search
Top News

Cyclone Kirk in transition, impact in Europe in hours, updates for Italy

By: Noah French

Date:






Weather: Cyclone Kirk in transition, impact in Europe in hours, updates for Italy




Article dated 8/10/2024
Ore 23:33
Mattia Gussoni is a meteorologist



Weather: Cyclone Kirk heads towards Western Europe


Hurricane Kirk It will affect Europe in a few hours. Maximum warning for gale force winds and exceptional rainfall, particularly for the United Kingdom, the Iberian Peninsula and France. We will also feel the effects of this impressive atmospheric engine in Italy in the coming days.

During its peak in recent days, Kirk produced maximum sustained winds of 230 km/h. Although it is extremely rare for Atlantic hurricanes to reach Europe, even recent historical examples demonstrate that they can have a significant impact on weather conditions, causing severe property damage and, in some cases, loss of life. Actually, hurricanes in general They become tropical storms Because of the cooler waters of the North Atlantic, but they still bring destructive winds and heavy rain. Recent events like Ophelia In 2017 and Lorenzo In 2019, they added that with climate change, The Hurricanes are likely to occur more frequently in these areas, posing a new challenge for emergency management and climate adaptation in Europe.

Well, the hurricane as per the latest updates in these hours Kirk, If it touches the cold waters of the North Atlantic, it loses its character TropicalConverts to a Extra tropical cyclone. The updated path now indicates this Atmospheric monster It will arrive in Europe by the evening/night of Tuesday 8th and the early hours of Wednesday 9th October.
In its passage abundant rains and Storm wind Beyond 120-150 kmph Especially on that day United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Northern Spain And in some areas Western France.Impact of former Cyclone Kirk on Western Europe

Impact of former Cyclone Kirk on Western Europe
Its presence will be implicitly felt in the old continentItaly. In fact, on Thursday, October 10, our country will be hit by extreme disturbances “released” from the former hurricane. Precipitation Abundant Especially in northern regions.

See also  The next hour will be with Saron, but there is a risk of heavy thunderstorms with hail in at least 4 areas by Friday "ILMETEO.it
























Previous article
Roadblock, police stop everyone for ADAS: Now if you walk around without even risking jail time | Now it has become mandatory for everyone

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska