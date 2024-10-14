Cybersecurity expert comments on Game Freak and Pokémon data leak: It puts employees and partners at risk

The information leak was confirmed by Game Freak yesterday. Without talking about specific details, the leaked information includes the source code for Pokémon games, logos for canceled projects, and even… Details about 10th Generation and Nintendo Switch 2 games .

Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, recently offered his opinion Game Freak hacker attack Which led to the leak of personal information for more than 2,600 employees Sensitive data related to the Pokémon franchise and determine what happened Alarming and dangerous for employees and business partners It also suggests a possible link between the leak and the shutdown of the Nintendo Switch Yuzu and Ryujinx emulators.

A security risk that could cause harm to employees and business partners

“The amount of leaked data is huge. “The fact that even information about new projects, not strictly related to games, has become available online is worrying,” Warmenhoven said. “This means that there are accounts that could read all that data (i.e. there is no separation of access rights) or that the backups were not adequately protected. Not a single developer or manager should have access to anything that was leaked. Concern is that Nintendo also faced a similar issue in 2020 with Diamond and Pearl, and Failed to enhance security sufficiently“.

Trainer in Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

As we mentioned at the beginning, Warmenhoven points out how the hacker attack is happening now that Nintendo is hitting the emulation world hard, with Yuzu and Ryujinx, two of the most popular Nintendo Switch emulators, shutting down, suggesting possible connection Between the two things. “While not explicitly linked, it is significant that this data leak closely follows Nintendo’s crackdown on the popular Yuzu and Ryujinx emulators.”

Wamenhowen goes on to explain that this information leak may have unpleasant consequences in the future as well because Sensitive details of employees and business partners leaked online. “The risks posed by leaked employee data cannot be underestimated, and given that the information leak includes names and email addresses, hackers may start… Targeted phishing attackscleverly trick employees or business partners into obtaining important information such as login details or financial information. “With the advent of artificial intelligence, such attacks have become easier and more sophisticated.”

A shot of the Nordavia region from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

“In addition, revealing names opens the door for hackers to convincingly impersonate employees or business partners, paving the way for a variety of scams.” Fraudulent activities and social engineering attacks. The possibility of these secondary and tertiary attacks is not just a possibility, but an urgent and serious reality that requires close attention.

“This data breach is alarming, as it highlights the vulnerabilities of even well-established companies like Game Freak, and it highlights the importance of proactive security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), regular system audits and employee training on cybersecurity risks. Game Promise Freak strengthening her defenses is key, but everyone involved must remain vigilant moving forward.