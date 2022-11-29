November 29, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 leads CD Projekt’s excellent financial results with record sales – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax November 29, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 movie It rose commercially by recording Record sales and driving CD Projekt’s financial results in the third quarter of 2022. According to Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz while presenting the latest financial report to shareholders, this third quarter was the best in the company’s history in financial terms.

The consolidated revenue It reached PLN 246 million (€ 52.5 million, at current exchange rates), mostly due to sales of Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, the profit was PLN 99 million (about € 21 million, at current exchange rates). Nielubowicz also said that the CDPR sector itself accounts for 47% of profitability and that DLC and other studio projects are well underway.

The return of the style of Cyberpunk 2077, which increasingly appears as a revived product compared to the conditions created at the time of launch, is due to two main factors: the first is certainly the support provided to the game, with a development team that, update after update, has eliminated all the major problems, making it enjoyable completely. The latest version available is 1.61. However, the unexpected boom of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix series, also decisively contributed to the enterprise, which generated a huge wave of interest in the game, so much so that it has surpassed its record for modern gamers on Steam and on other platforms.

In short, Phantom Liberty, the first and only official expansion, seems to have set the stage to be able to do well, without having to fear the repercussions of the disastrous launch of the base game.

