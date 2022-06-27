June 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Cyberpunk 2077, bugs? Wrong QA company that lied to CDPR, says report - Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077, bugs? Wrong QA company that lied to CDPR, says report – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 27, 2022 2 min read

the many an insect That plagued and still Cyberpunk 2077 movie I’m wrongQuality Assurance Company who – which he lied to CD Projekt RED about the scale of the problems and his own efforts to spot them, according to a report in Forbes.

From a bug that allows you to spot fake disabled people in Night City to a bug that manages to spread cops all over the place, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 has quite a few. Problems At launch, both on PC and on consoles in particular. Well, it seems that not all of the responsibilities for what happened are attributed to the Polish team.

An anonymous source also revealed to YouTuber Upper Echelon Gamers, a company they do business with Quality Check CD Projekt RED was contracted to control game systems during development.

However, these people seem to have contacted Polish studio A falsely exaggerated number of contributors involved in exposing bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 in order to keep the contract.

Not only that: the company ensured that the team consisted of senior employees, when in fact they were all juniors with Less than six months of experience in quality control.

Finally, there was a constant daily quota of bugs reported to CD Projekt RED without priority criteria, leading the development team to spend time on minor bugs, while more serious issues weren’t discovered.

See also  Everyone wants a helmet with cat ears - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Looking at Mercury closely

June 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New alpha 3.17.2 FPS video and event Siege of Orison – Nerd4.life

June 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The next day will focus on third-party games, for an insider – Nerd4.life

June 26, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Michael Guerrero has been elected the new mayor of Pharma. The center-left returned to victory in the city after 24 years

June 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Webuild, Texas green light for high-speed line

June 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sophie Codegoni’s wrath “Pagliaccia”

June 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Summer 2022, there is some interesting news. Map reveals the first show for the months of July and August »ILMETEO.it

June 27, 2022 Karen Hines