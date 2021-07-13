Cybercrime and malicious links transmitted through messages: 9 out of 10 on WhatsApp

it’s trolling Through phishing, the fraudster attempts to deceive the victim into obtaining personal information, financial data or access codes on a site sent with the message. Often these fake portals reproduce those of real subjects, which can be post offices, banks, entities or enterprises of various types.

In 2020, messaging apps have overtaken social media – The study report is the result of anonymous data, voluntarily submitted by users of Kaspersky Internet Security for Android. As Kaspersky explains, messaging apps have overtaken social networks by 20% in popularity among users in 2020, becoming the most used communication tool.

‘We need advanced technologies’ – “In combating phishing in messaging applications, you need to be very careful, relying on the latest anti-phishing technologies,” commented Tatyana Shcherbakova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.

More than 3 billion users by 2023 The survey results also show that in 2020, the total number of users of these applications, globally, is 2.7 billion, a number that is expected to grow to 3.1 billion by 2023. A number that represents about 40% of the world’s population. In terms of the number of phishing attacks recorded per individual WhatsApp user, the record goes to Brazil with 177 attacks, followed by India with 158.