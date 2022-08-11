Cutting gas and GDP, Brussels annoys Rome: that’s why

more than Help, boomerang: there The strategy developed by Brussels On the energy supply front of member states, it risks complicating plans too much dI am healing for our country.

This is what emerged from the recent international study conducted by professors from some European universities, including Marco Meli and Cosimo Magazino, which recently published a trade journal “Energy Reports”, Accordingly, there will be a very close correlation between energy consumption and GDP growth to the point of “influencing” the health of a country, directing its social and economic prosperity.

Taking into account a rather large time gap, especially from From 1926 until 2008, The study examines the two-way relationship between energy consumption and Italy’s economic growth.

“The analysis – which we read – shows that if we consider very short time periods and related frequency ranges, the effects of energy consumption on GDP growth clear. Therefore, a policy aimed at reducing gas consumption can generate a reduce the country’s gross domestic product.

“Illustrate the effects Energy consumption In terms of GDP growth, we can confirm that a policy aimed at reducing gas consumption can generate a decline in Italy’s GDP ranging from 2.61 to 2.85 years to a maximum of 3.5 years. Therefore, gas cuts – as proposed by the Council of the European Union – will almost certainly have a negative impact on the economic recovery of our country which will be discountedthe next few years.”

Meanwhile, he arrived in the past few hours Green light Official EU Council Regulation for the provision of gas consumption for the period from 1 August to 31 March 2023. The plan provides for a voluntary 15% reduction of demand for natural gas for this winter.

The regulation provides for the possibility of the council launching a“Warning” On the security of supply, in which case a reduction in gas demand becomes mandatory. The official green light came with the conclusion of the so-called written procedure, which saw the approval of 25 member states. Hungary and Poland voted against.