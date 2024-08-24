Curtain falls on convention-show between United States, replicants and losers – Tempo in





Lucio Martino August 24, 2024

In the United States, national conferences have evolved into massive multimedia events carefully planned to highlight the people who lead the country rather than programmatic content. To this end, the four days of the Democratic convention in Chicago were organized into two distinct phases, the first of which was more interesting than the second. The first, lasting two days, had as its protagonists the most distinguished representatives of a gerontocracy, which ultimately proved to control the present and determine the future of the party. to fly Second, the same gerontocracy handed the platform to two people elected to maintain control of the White House: Governor Tim Wallace and Vice President Kamala Harris. Both, in their acceptance speeches, distinguished themselves by trying to put as much distance as possible between themselves and the Harris administration they had been a part of since day one. The last four administrations were led by Democrats.





The first day of Congress was dedicated to the two biggest losers of the entire Democratic establishment, namely Hillary Clinton, who was defeated in the 2016 presidential election and Joe Biden, who was already destined to go down in history as the only candidate to lose the White House in July. Election year, not in November like everyone else. Hillary Clinton, even on this occasion, proved that she could not overcome defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, so she resolved the most relevant part of her speech with a direct attack against the former president. Biden, a true partisan, behaved like a president at the end of his second term, and forced to step aside from his own entourage, more reluctantly than a president who cannot run again by law. The space reserved for Democratic losers kept Hillary Clinton out of prime time, burying the president in office in an almost infinite list of minor speakers, allowed to speak only at eleven o’clock. ‘Thirty o’clock in Chicago, half past midnight in New York, so few were able to directly follow the speech that effectively ended half a century of his political career.





The second day was instead a field reserved for the big winners, whose protagonists were, apparently at different times than those reserved for Biden, the accomplished personalities of Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and the Obamas. The common goal of their interventions is to argue that Kamala Harris is ready to accept the presidency of the United States. Because of their undisputed prestige, Sanders, Schumer and Obama, despite Harris’ last four years in the Senate, did not feel the need to back this statement on any element other than the trust their people had in them. In his three-and-a-half years as vice president, he did less, if not more, than propose a bill. Overall, the Democratic Convention in Chicago was a relatively dull event, lacking any real news even from a media perspective, especially in the eyes of those who still remember the convention in Denver that endorsed Obama’s candidacy for the 2008 presidential elections. “yes she can”, the slogan around which the event was built, was borrowed directly from Barack Obama’s battle cry “Yes we can”.