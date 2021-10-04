Current account, the friend can make transactions if he has the agent

Can a friend of the current account holder conduct transactions or not? Let’s get into the details and see all there is to know about it.

I Money They do not guarantee happiness, but they undoubtedly help to solve many problematic situations. From food to bills, in fact, there’s really just so much to it expenses to be immediately sustainable. If all this were not enough, the impact of Covid on the economy has resulted in us having to deal with uncertainty, prompting more and more people to pay more attention to the world of the world. savings. Therefore, more and more families decided to keep their money steady Bank account.

The latter turns out to be the safe place where you can leave your savings. Thanks to the use of the new Services Moreover, it is possible to carry out various operations in an easy and fast way. However, not everyone is inclined to do this, and therefore they decide, for example, to seek help from a Friend To perform electronic money transfers. Well, in this context, a question automatically appears: a friend of the current account holder May or may not perform operations? Let’s get into the details and see all there is to know about it.

Current account, can a friend make transactions? Here’s what you need to know

As we already mentioned some time ago, money in a checking account often ends up attracting attention Government. We’re not just talking about the much-to-believe legacy, but also the need to fight tax evasion. Specifically in this context tax checks, which are generally operated in the presence of some Suspicious movements, including those of relatives and friends.

Speaking of the latter, many decide to rely on a friend to receive or make electronic money transfers, because they are not accustomed to using this feature. It is in this context that a question arises of its own: can a friend of the current account holder conduct transactions or not? Well, it must be emphasized that he is a friend of the current account holder Not recognized by the bank as a legitimate user of the account.

This means that the friend cannot, for example, withdraw money instead of the account holder. over there Responsibility for the correct use of the checking accountOn the other hand, it is up to the bearer, including maintaining the credentials to carry out operations. So it is easy to understand that the account holder’s friend is not recognized by the bank as a legitimate user of the account.

This is not express received bank authorization On a current account gives the right to work. To this end, all you have to do is go to the reference institution with the delegate and sign the deed of authority in which it is specified What operations can it perform and with what limits. So it is possible to work at the expense of a friend, but only if he has a certain agent in his possession.