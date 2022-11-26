Curious about who is Marco Bellavia? Age, Wife or Partner, Children, Private Life and Instagram

What is the age, private life and Instagram of GF Vip 7 competitor Marco Bellavia? Here is the information.

Who is Marco Bellavia?

Name and surname: Marco Bellavia

age: 58 years old

date of Birth: December 9, 1964

place of birth: Milan

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

to rise: Information not available

Weight: Information not available

profession: Actor, TV host

Children: She has a son, Philip

tattoos: He has no visible tattoos

Instagram profile: @employee

Marco Bellavia’s Age and Biography

Who is GF Vip 7 competitor Marco Bellavia and what is his background? Marco Bellavia was born in Milan on December 9, 1964. We do not know his weight and height, but we do know that he is 58 years old. We do not know if he had a brother or a sister, nor if his parents had one. He obtained his Scientific High School Certificate after following the same courses in high school. Then he decided to study geological sciences, but at the same time he worked as a model. After three years, he dropped out of college to pursue a career in show business, which he was doing at the same time.

The Private Life of Marco Bellavia: Wife and Children

Let’s analyze Marco Bellavia’s GF Vip 7 experience from an emotional point of view. From 1992 to 1995 he had a relationship with Paola Barali. We don’t know if he has a wife because he seems to be very private. Elena Travaglia is his girlfriend, but we don’t know if they got married. Marco Bellafia has only one son, Filippo, born in 2007.

Where to follow Marco Bellavia: Instagram and social networks

You can follow Marco Bellavia on social media to get more information about GF Vip 7. On Facebook, he updates his page regularly. On Instagram, he posts pictures of his work and private life. Marco Bellavia’s career began in 1986 when he starred in the TV series Fininvest Love Me Licia. Here Steve played. Licia dolce Licia and Let’s Dance and Sing with Licia were the two spin-offs of this series. Christina arrived and rose in popularity, then went on to lead Bim Bum Bam from 1990 to 2001. She also led The Snow Patrol. In 2000 he presented the Italian version of Robot Wars. In 2001, he worked as a correspondent for Strangelove for a few years. Forum was her next project in 2000. In 2005 she started doing the Snow Food cooking show. In 2022, Marco reaches GF Vip 7. He is currently working as a Life Coach and Mental Coach.

TV shows

These are me TV shows who was the protagonist Marco Bellavia During the 1980s, many years before GF Vip: