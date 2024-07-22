Curiosity from Space: In our solar system there is an asteroid called “Sardinia”

It is about 5 kilometers in diameter and has been part of our solar system for 4 million years. It was discovered and observed in 1999 bySwiss astronomer and physics teacher Stefano Sposetti who – which, Always associated with SardiniaHe decided to name the asteroid after the land of the Nuraghe. So that bright spot among the space dust became An extraordinary ambassador for the island among the stars“It has always existed, and like Sardinia, it has an ancient history behind it, which has been lost over time. “Choosing a name was not difficult,” explains the professor.

But what are asteroids? “They are small bodies, rocky bodies,” continues Sposetti. “There are a few of them near the Sun, and then their numbers increase between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. The largest ones are up to 100 kilometers in diameter, others are smaller, somewhat similar to “ours.” The process of giving them a name, after the excitement of discovery, goes through mandatory stages that take time. “First of all, we need to wait a year to see them again in the sky and make the necessary position measurements,” adds the amateur astronomer, who has identified about 167 of them since the 1990s to date. Minor Planet Centerthe organization mandated by the International Astronomical Union Database management On observational data of small bodies in the solar system. From practice «The discoverer has the opportunity to name the asteroid.I am at that time I chose Sardinia because I have been vacationing on the island for 30 years.And Great place and I’m very attached to it.».

Even if these celestial bodies can usually only be seen with a telescope, the largest ones can also be perceived with the naked eye. They are bright, very small points, and their movement in the sky is regular. “They have nothing to do with the more common ‘Starlinks’, which appear above our heads every night, filling the celestial vault with their linear movement.island Among other things – as the professor points out – is The perfect place for those who love space.Just lift your eyes and observe the night sky to be amazed by the timeless sight. “It is amazing to realize how many stars there are – withoutLight pollution Populated centers and major cities – visible in the sky. It is an extraordinary sight.”

