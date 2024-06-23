Curiosity and its benefits on the body and mind

Today, when we think of yoga, we think of a form of yoga Low impact exercise, often associated with forms of meditation, relaxation, and breathing techniques. Lessons usually consist of practicing asanas, which are specific positions used as if they were exercises active stretching, Accompanied by breathing exercises and linked to moments of relaxation: continuous practice gradually improves flexibility, balance and strength. There are different types of yoga, includingAshtanga, Vinyasa, or Hatha Yoga: Some, like the first two, are more dynamic and energetic, others focus more on breathing and relaxation, so everyone can find their own dimension. Yoga is usually considered a low-impact exercise, useful above all for reducing stress and combating a sedentary lifestyle, but we must not forget that the poses at more advanced levels, for example Ashtanga, are complex and, so to speak, “acrobatic”. “It therefore requires excellent muscle and joint health as well Great power. For this reason, it is essential to be aware of your limits and be followed by an experienced trainer, able to suggest variations and customizations, to avoid incurring injuries.