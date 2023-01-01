January 1, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Cups, demonstrations, competitions and sporting events 2023

Mirabelle Hunt January 1, 2023 5 min read

Sports events 2023. In addition to the football already discussed, there are other major league dates for swimming, cycling, athletics, basketball and rugby. For volleyball, there will be the Europeans, while for tennis, the usual Grand Slam, F1 and Moto GP With another season to follow.

European and international winter sports championships and the Men’s Handball World Championship

We left last year on the anniversary of the World Championships Qatarwith the cup raised Messi to me Doha. Prior to this, at the beginning of the year it was the turn of Olympic Games Winter at the beginning of the year.

We will set out from the dunes of the desert to attend the forty-fifth edition of the Dakarthe fourth hosted byKingdom Saudi Arabia. The first really important event will take place in this first part of January, when the European Speed ​​Skating Championships will take place RedAnd the Norway.

Sports events 2023. In the second half of January. In this period, in addition to watching the world’s strongest tennis players take part in Melbourne For this season’s Grand Slam, we’ll also see the best handball players in action at the World Championships to be held in Sweden And the Poland.

Among other important events related to winter sports. From the European Short Track Championships to the World Championships Bob and Skeleton to me S. Morrizt in a Swisswhich ends with the European Championship Snowboarding to be held in Espoo in a Finland.

NBA All Star Game, 6 Nations Rugby, F1 and MotoGP

With the onset of winter and the arrival of spring, the calendar of events is enriched with sports that are more contact with temperate climates. Major world events such asAll star game in a United State scheduled for February 19 at Salt Lake City in a Utah.

See also  Barcelona revealed Messi's renewal terms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Possible new challenge in the Arabian Peninsula

January 1, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Nuri defeats Nadal in a comeback, Spain 2-0

January 1, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

United Cup, Kyrgios v Hewitt social debate continues: ‘I wonder if…’

December 31, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Burian over Italy! These are the exact conditions, details » ILMETEO.it

January 1, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

€150 bonus, 1 check, Rdc January 2023: expected dates

January 1, 2023 Karen Hines
5 min read

Tonight on TV – January 1, 2023: Today’s Movies & Shows guide

January 1, 2023 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Focus and Discovery of Medicine in the Ancient World – Tv

January 1, 2023 Karen Hines