Cups, demonstrations, competitions and sporting events 2023

Sports events 2023. In addition to the football already discussed, there are other major league dates for swimming, cycling, athletics, basketball and rugby. For volleyball, there will be the Europeans, while for tennis, the usual Grand Slam, F1 and Moto GP With another season to follow.

European and international winter sports championships and the Men’s Handball World Championship

We left last year on the anniversary of the World Championships Qatarwith the cup raised Messi to me Doha. Prior to this, at the beginning of the year it was the turn of Olympic Games Winter at the beginning of the year.

We will set out from the dunes of the desert to attend the forty-fifth edition of the Dakarthe fourth hosted byKingdom Saudi Arabia. The first really important event will take place in this first part of January, when the European Speed ​​Skating Championships will take place RedAnd the Norway.

Sports events 2023. In the second half of January. In this period, in addition to watching the world’s strongest tennis players take part in Melbourne For this season’s Grand Slam, we’ll also see the best handball players in action at the World Championships to be held in Sweden And the Poland.

Among other important events related to winter sports. From the European Short Track Championships to the World Championships Bob and Skeleton to me S. Morrizt in a Swisswhich ends with the European Championship Snowboarding to be held in Espoo in a Finland.

NBA All Star Game, 6 Nations Rugby, F1 and MotoGP

With the onset of winter and the arrival of spring, the calendar of events is enriched with sports that are more contact with temperate climates. Major world events such asAll star game in a United State scheduled for February 19 at Salt Lake City in a Utah.

Before that, it was the space reserved for the Italian national team participating in the World Cup Chipsan event staged in the beloved Italiato me Turin From 10 to 12 February.

Sports events 2023. As usual, February is marked by an onset 6 countries Rugby, where our national team will try to avoid the wooden spoon as usual.

Then we head into the warmer season and two important events with two wheels take center stage: the World Championship F1 with entry the two seas on March 5, with a 24 gp (absolute record) scheduled. There will be news about Las Vegas Grand Prixemphasis Qataras well as who Belgium, which will be moved to the last match before the summer break, rather than the first in the recovery period. two stages in ItaliaWith Imola To appear first on May 21, it will come a turn Monza on 3 september.

that of Moto GP On March 26 A.N Portimao in a Portugal. In the Moto GP There will be the Kazakhstan GP debut at the Sokol circuit on July 9, while another new India is represented with an appointment Buddha On the 24th of September. There will be two phases Italiawith the Mugello On June 11 and Misano On September 10th.

The start of the NBA Finals, the European Women’s Basketball Championship, the World Swimming Championships in Japan, the World Fencing Championships in Milan.

This June, we are about to experience the highlights of the world’s most important sports league seasons. At the beginning of this period the finals begin NBAor head-to-head best-of-seven matches will determine which team wins the final title.

The FIBA ​​European Championship for Women begins on European soil. The first to be played is the female, V.I Israel And the Slovenia From 15 to 25 June.

Sports events 2023. Then it was the turn of the World Swimming Championships with our national team chasing for medals after the amazing record they had 2022 To the Europeans played a Rome at home. The medal table won 25 medals, 26 silver and 21 bronze, a total of 72 medals. This time it will be in Fukuoka In Japan, scheduled for July 14-30, 2023.

Therefore, our nation will host an international event such as the World Fencing Championships, from the 22nd to the 30th of next July.

Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, European Volleyball Championships for women and men.

After the Tour de France, it’s time for cyclists to get back on track to compete in the Cycling World Championships. They will hold in Scotlandto me Glasgow From the 3rd to the 13th of August.

So for volleyball, it will be the role of the European Women’s Championship scheduled for the period from August 15 to September 3, which will be held in the four most beautiful countries (ItaliaAnd the BelgiumAnd the Germany And the Estonia). There will always be four nations to host European males with our nation among the champions (ItaliaAnd the BulgariaAnd the North Macedonia And the Israel). Led national team Vivi De Giorgi He did the feat, winning the world champion title last September and he wouldn’t want to be disappointed in the event.

Men’s FIBA ​​and Athletics World Cup in Budapest.

Also in August, Spaceathleticswhere we have Marcel Jacobs He will try to repeat the feat of 2021, in which he won the Olympic title A Tokyo. There is a World Cup in Budapest (August 19-27) and he’ll want to reassert himself as the toughest runner right now.

Sports events 2023. Towards the end of August, there will be the FIBA ​​World Championship, scheduled to begin on August 25th and end the following September 10th. national team l Bouzico It will try to get as far as possible, fully aware of the difficulty dictated by formations that are more experienced than it is.

World Championship for clubs in volleyball men and women

December ends first with the men’s Club Volleyball World Cup on December 4 and then the women’s tournament scheduled for the following December 11. In the middle space for Europeans to swim in a short course Romania to me Otopeni Scheduled from December 5-10, 2023.