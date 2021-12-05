December 5, 2021

Cruz/De Batista thinks of starting a new party: "But maybe I'll open a bar, more people will come..."

Lorelei Reese December 5, 2021 1 min read

In the new episode of Croza brothers – Prime time on Nove and live on Discovery + – Crozza as Alessandro de Batista He’s considering starting a new party: “I talk about it with Sarah, we’re staying together. I talk at gatherings and Sarah counts the people who come to hear me.” In Taviano he counted 23. Including Sarah…”

Quirinale, Fico: “Names? I would never do it, but I appeal to the political forces to seek unity of purpose”

