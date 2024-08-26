Monday, August 26, 2024
Croatia, €550 for a 25km taxi ride: Two Italian girls’ adventure in Split

By: Samson Paul

Yesterday, in Croatia, two Italian tourists paid 550 euros for a taxi ride from the center of Split to the airport, a distance of no more than 25 kilometers and a journey of half an hour. A local portal from Split writes about this, in particular Dalmatinsky Gateciting previous similar episodes that had occurred in the Dalmatian city, asks himself sarcastically if this was the record. The Croatian national press picked up the story.

The Italians posted their credit card receipt on social media saying they wanted to report the case, but to no avail. Taxi fares in Croatia are deregulated and taxi drivers can set their own fares.

The Croatian press sees this as not so rare, evaluating this extreme case as an example of how operators in Croatian tourism are ready to take advantage of the necessary situations for tourists. In general, this summer the press reported exorbitant prices on the coast of Croatia for simple services such as umbrella rental, parking, drinks and beach sandwiches.

