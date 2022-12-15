Cristian De Sica, “People were spitting in my face” – Libero Quotidiano

Christian De Sica We’ll see him soon Christmas at any cost, from the nineteenth on Netflix. The actor, who has been engulfed in controversy over a line in the film in which he defines Abruzzo wine as “una me ***,” explains in a long interview with Corriere della Sera Which is “Nonsense, the joke was in the trailer, in continuity of dialogue I say it’s a good, full-bodied wine. They could have been patient and watched the movie before judging.”

So De Sica does not deny I cinepanetone“Absolutely, I’ve earned about thirty years, they’ve made me successful, that’s why I’m here after 40. The best is the first,” christmas holiday, Because it is what he said best to the bourgeoisie in the eighties; ugliest masses, but it came out just before Christmas. I posted the poster for this movie, and I got 1,700 letters, most of them asking me: When are you going to make Cinepanetone again? They don’t give it to me anymore. I will do it again in a hurry. But I’m 71, Alberto deaf He can do all his life An American in Romeor Carl Goldfinch Very nice? If you do it again taste With Boldi, and People were spitting on her“. with Massimo Poldi“We were going to go on,” he adds, “only the producers were afraid of takeovers.” But the audience loves De Sica, “It’s not because I’m good: I’m cute, boys call me Uncle in the street …”.