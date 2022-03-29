The crisis and spiraling inflation sweeping across South America has a strange side effect: a large number of people trying to make money through video games.

It looks like a joke but it seems to be in Latin America, specifically in Argentina People get enough burnt to To try to counter the inflation that reduced the purchasing power of wages The averages play alarmingly on the podium decentralized games. Certainly this is a situation that even the pioneers of this type of games probably do not expect, that is, someone decided to try their luck in a video game in order to earn money in order to earn money and shop. something that lovers Science Fiction They will not struggle for recognition.

It must be said, however, that both Argentina and Brazil (Another country where inflation is now moving into the double digits) Not at all the countries in which it is you play more. At the top of the order by number of users is a file Georgia followed by United States of America And from philippines The number of players exceeded 7000 in the first fifteen days of March. According to analysis by Decentral Games, it is still a game direction Destined to increase above all because lease practice.

Video Games, NFT and Real Needs: The Case of Playing for Earning in South America

From time to time in recent months we have touched upon the topic of so-called “play for profit” video games associated with this new and growing phenomenon of NFT. These are intangibles that an expensive authentication procedure can have. However, they are often very expensive items that some of the most common people in the “minimum” earning game use to let you in and play.

But as Bloomberg reported, for example, there are many players from Argentina or Brazil playing by leasing Expensive NFTs from other players Americans or Germans. Because, for example, on the Decentral Games platform, in order to play, you must be the owner of an NFT with a value of at least $5200.

His colleagues at Bloomberg cite the “a” case as an example DJ to 28 years Whoever plays poker in the metaverse for three hours a day by contracting an NFT from an American can bring home the equivalent 1500 dollars Per month: Salary as a DJ. Although it Asia The continent in which this type of game is absolutely prevalent remains a trend Do you have a human rights investigation or complaint It should make us think. How should we think about the fact that even this kind of gaming experience can slowly become a source of income. Exactly how are they Sources of income He is currently live on Twitch and eSports tournaments. As tragic as the situation of inflation in South America may be, it proves that video games are nothing but entertainment A waste of time is now a shortsighted look at what is reality. And as much as we and many others don’t like NFTs, it’s something we must, at least in part, learn to live with.