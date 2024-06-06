Creo United States, Sri Lanka, South America and India in summer

From America to South Africa, passing through India and Sri Lanka. These are some of the places in the center Creo summer programmingA Pesaro tour operator continues to enrich its proposals and services for the summer season. Tailored itineraries You can also book by date.

important words

“Production, under-date booking and competitive prices are the key words of Krio’s summer – he declares Luigi Leone, Production Director Creo -. For I Last minute travelers For those who haven’t booked their summer vacation yet, Krio offers a crossover plan. In addition to Creo accompanying you, Creo Product Manager or Senior Reservations trips scheduled departures in summer and around the world at fixed prices, Creo offers interesting itineraries in New York with fixed fares. Fly & Drive solutions can be booked for the entire US, up to three days from the date of departure”.

An example is “creo is going to Sri Lanka with you”: The 9-day tour will visit the country’s must-sees, including Colombo, Tambullai, Kandy and the ancient city of Galle, which has been declared a World Heritage Site.

Expanded India

In the Asian continent, among many places offered, ha Expanded programming in India Today has a total of eleven tracks. Grand Tour of Rajasthan, Khajuraho and Varanasi and “By Krio” solutions, there is no dearth of itineraries built on the lived experiences of Krio experts.

To integrate the pleasure of travel, Creo services are integrated with each destination: “Creo Connect”, “Creo Safe Travel” SIM included in the fare, which ensures borderless connectivity for travelers and “Creo Delivers to You”, build on the experience platform provided by me.