Creativity depicts remnants of a heat shield and parachute on Mars

Contrary to what happened even a few months ago, the continuous successes of the little one ingenuity helicopter They are no longer as surprising on Mars as they did in the beginning, and what were considered high-risk routes are now almost routine. But everything changes when something like a simple flyby of the red planet allows you to take more unique photos than rare ones, and something like this happened during Flight 26. The road was closed on April 19 and the helicopter was allowed to cover 360m horizontal distance, up to about 8m high from the ground and covering the entire trip in 152.9 seconds, at a speed of about 3.8 m/s. Nothing strange and pretentious compared to the most demanding methods, but photos that we will show you soon to give added value to the process. In fact, a similar shot was taken at a distance of perseverance rover A few days ago, but the ones made in flight by Ingenuity have an entirely different charm.













April 16



We told you about it in the aforementioned special, where I tell you how, on the approach to the ancient river delta, the Perseverance Rover was able to learn about the remains of the ancient heat shield and parachute that last year allowed the end of the landing on Mars. The photo captured from a distance especially shocked us, but the one made by Ingenuity absolutely screams, because the aerial view lets you enjoy some detail never seen before. Here they are to follow.