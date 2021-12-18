December 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Crazy idea for scientists to use Martian dust

Crazy idea for scientists to use Martian dust

Karen Hines December 18, 2021 2 min read

One of the big problems with Mars (one of many) is the presence of dust storms. These weather events are remarkably strong and can last up to a week in a row. Scientists have been studying them for some time knowing they are dangerous to human activities; In addition to blocking the sun and preventing the use of solar energy, it can affect water quality and cover all kinds of mechanisms, as it did for Opportunity in 2007.

But recently, a professor at Hamburg University of Applied Sciences Vera Schorbach came up with an idea as simple as it was brilliant: “I asked myself: Why don’t they have wind turbines if they have dust storms?”

Mark Garlick Photo Library / ScienceGetty Images

During his studies, Schorbach collected data on wind speed during storms and discovered the pros and cons of his intuition. Indeed, during storms, the winds are not very strong and especially at night they are almost absent, which is the time when services for astronauts are required.

To complete such a project, you would need 80 kW of power, a lot of turbines with a rotor diameter of 50 meters, and at least one crane to assemble it. Right now, not even a spacecraft can carry these things.

However, this project is very interesting, and in the future it may be useful for us to survive on the Red Planet.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

See also  The campus is growing, from gym to digital orchard. And in 2025 the new headquarters of Psychology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Milan, still Theo fever: only the gym, the view of Naples | first page

December 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Astronaut Tim Peake, from space to adventure on a motorcycle

December 18, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

The Alzheimer’s spy will not only be found in memory loss but also in these often overlooked details.

December 17, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

4 min read

Travel: rules for coming to Italy at Christmas, questions and answers

December 18, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

A thirteen-year-old boy rescues a school bus driver and his friends who have fallen ill

December 18, 2021 Noah French
5 min read

The digital euro arrives within 5 years. Now we need to solve 5 problems

December 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Crazy idea for scientists to use Martian dust

December 18, 2021 Karen Hines