Crash Bandicoot 5 was supposed to be a crossover with Spyro, but the game was cancelled.

The fifth chapter of the series was supposed to feature the return of the Academy of Evil as a main setting, as well as the reappearance of Uka Uka who was previously seen in Crash Bandicoot: Warped and is actually visible in the secret ending of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

The fact that Crash Bandicoot 5 was in development but was then cancelled by Activision was already revealed by the developers Toys for Bob a while ago, and it was confirmed in this documentary that contains various testimonies from the creators of the series.

An interesting new video from Did You Know Gaming tells several key stories on the subject. bob games and among them some details also appear. Crash Bandicoot 5 the cancelled chapter of the series which, apparently, was supposed to contain Crossover with Spyro .

Strange encounter

According to reports, date We should have seen Spyro’s involvement through a crossover between two different worlds, which would have led to the bizarre confrontation.

Uka Uka was supposed to activate some kind of interdimensional portal to Spyro’s world, using his magic on the Dragon Elders and disrupting both universes.

Both Crash and Spyro had to step in to solve the problem, giving life to a rather epic adventure. Crash Bandicoot 5 was supposed to be a bit “darker” in tone than the previous chapters, both in terms of graphical characterization and story.

Among the characters, in addition to Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, there were also supposed to be Nina, Cortex and Coco, and among the ideas there was also the possibility that Crash would climb on Spyro’s shoulders to fly.

Toys for Bob appears to have been working exclusively on the game in question for at least a few months, without reaching full production during 2020. Unfortunately, Activision has since Project cancelled Both because Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time didn’t deliver the expected results, and for the desire to push above all towards the production of Call of Duty.

After Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, as we saw, Toys for Bob became independent again and is now collaborating with Xbox on a new game, and we are waiting for more information about it.