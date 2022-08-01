August 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Crafty of the 2.0 mark in healthcare. A little hidden truth that Covid has offered.

Crafty of the 2.0 mark in healthcare. A little hidden truth that Covid has offered.

Karen Hines August 1, 2022 2 min read

We don’t usually deal with these issues, but we received a report from a well informed person giving us this disturbing situation that arose during and after the covid-19 emergency. Reporting is difficult and accurate. Enjoy reading.

The season of novelty cards opened in a Fantozzian fashion: one or more employees stamped the card for several colleagues while the latter were free to go to the bar or do their shopping.
Innovative card technologies have been refined, and the technology is well known, it is belandroni-friendly.
Here, the employee, in order not to work, can change the time of entry – exit with a simple click of the secretary.
Not only that: During the few working hours, there are no worries about giving paid lessons for video courses. Courses in which it is not known whether they have previously requested permission, otherwise they will have to pay compensation into the coffers of the institution as well as return unfairly paid hours to do their work.
Yet in these two years of the pandemic, we have seen paternalistic overtones on the part of physicians, who are self-exasperated and convinced themselves that they are emulating irrefutable truths, and health professionals who say they work for the structure where they work. Finally, health workers who have no intention of questioning themselves, that is, making the effort to understand their faults: they are on the side of reason, always and in any case, all others are on the side of the fault. Sometimes one gets the impression that the goal of some health workers is to punish their subordinates, to fill a feeling of emptiness in their lives.
Obviously these are sporadic cases, you don’t want to make a bundle out of all the grass, but as long as you tolerate one of these behaviors it’s a bitter defeat for all health. Doing good for the foundation is optional.
No one sees, no one hears, no one checks; The thief is not only the one who steals but also the one who keeps the bag open.

See also  What it is and how to use it

cable
Thanks to our Telegram channel, you can stay updated with new articles from economic scenarios.

⇒ record Immediately


minds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mercato San Severino Burger King Pub

August 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

How much can the salary be increased?

August 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rome, 19 billion construction sites to change the face of the capital

July 31, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

RaF Mc’s US tour is almost over: Rimini Wellness is sold out

August 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Crafty of the 2.0 mark in healthcare. A little hidden truth that Covid has offered.

August 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“You inspired me”

August 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Scorching seas and sudden thunderstorms in the first new giveaway, what to expect?

August 1, 2022 Karen Hines