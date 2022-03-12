Covit Italy, Clementi: “Infections increase, but no alarms”

“My idea is that the course of infections cannot be followed in a very schizophrenic way,” said Kovit in Italy. “But from a medical point of view we need to keep in mind what is being derived from this infection today, i.e., at this time, the pressure on hospital structures is constant.” Throwing water in the fire Massimo ClementiVita-Salute Director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology at the University of San Raphael in Milan.

Today “the paradigm has changed – Adnkronos Health observes – the Omicron variant changes the pressure on the health system, which is very widespread, and it is true that it affects individuals who can receive complete vaccine coverage with three doses. The medical outlook is very modest”, at least in vaccinated people. “So. I do not understand the alarm now – Clementi says – one might be worried when he finds out that the virus is changing again and instead of this evolution of the Omigron variant it is heading back to Delta or another precursor to Delta.. Yes, we should worry. But until that happens, no. I hope it doesn’t happen this time.

Therefore, the virologist notes, “I do not agree that the increase in infections should be more significant. As long as there are new variants that are ‘omigron-derived’, it is okay. Only if there is. .2, its role is growing) has not even changed the medical picture – Clementi firmly believes – and from this point of view we are very calm now “.