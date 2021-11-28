November 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Covid: “Unrestricted China has 630,000 cases per day” – the last hour

Samson Paul November 28, 2021 2 min read

(ANSA) – ROME, Nov. 28 – If China did not have strict restrictive measures on circulation and travel, it would have as many as 630,000 new COVID-19 infections every day without more effective vaccines and specific treatments, accordingly. to a computational model developed by Peking University mathematicians for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Ccdcp), which has been cited by some media outlets, such as Reuters and The Guardian.

According to media reports, Chinese scientists based their figures on the spread of the coronavirus in August in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Israel, assuming the same countermeasures adopted by those countries are adopted. countries in China. The worst case, which is more than 630 thousand cases per day, indicates the hypothesis that Beijing chooses the anti-Covid policy that is practiced in the United States. It will drop to 454,000 if you adopt the procedures in force in France and over 275,000 if the model is British.

“The estimates reveal a tangible possibility of a massive epidemic that would burden the health system unsustainably,” said the report, cited by the Guardian newspaper.

“From our findings – following up on the recommendations of Chinese scientists – comes a clear warning that, for the time being, we are not ready to adopt ‘re-opening’ strategies, which are based solely on the premise that vaccines stimulate herd immunity, as is the case in some Western countries claiming it “. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

The site is a mystery

November 28, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

They use tourists as a high-voltage shield in the middle – Libero Quotidiano

November 27, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Cold Storm Arwen chases GB, at least two dead – last hour

November 27, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Covid: “Unrestricted China has 630,000 cases per day” – the last hour

November 28, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Omigron variant, “no patient contact in Lombardy”

November 28, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Bills, beware the fine of 600 euros: who risks

November 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Top 5 albums and singles this week

November 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese