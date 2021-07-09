July 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Covid: Total lockdown returns to Sydney – last hour

Samson Paul July 9, 2021 2 min read

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, July 09 – A tight lockdown is back in Sydney, Australia, with five million residents no longer being allowed to leave their homes “unless absolutely necessary”. This was announced by the Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, while infections set a new record (44 new cases in 24 hours) with the variable delta now out of control and the vaccination campaign continuing very slowly across the continent as fewer people were vaccinated. More than 10% of the population.

Sydney – reports international media – is now in its third week of lockdown, and has now been tightened with new regulations: residents are prohibited from traveling more than 10 kilometers from their homes, outdoor exercise is limited to a maximum of two people and only one person per family can do their shopping . No more than 10 people can attend the funeral.

Berejiklian is trying to persuade NSW residents to stick to the rules and get vaccinated, warning that the state is going through its worst time since the pandemic began. Sydney citizens had hoped to get out of the lockdown on July 17, but experts say the state government may need to extend it.

“Until we get zero injuries or close to zero – we can’t loosen the restrictions,” the prime minister said. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA النشر


More Stories

2 min read

The competition for the professorship, a new exceptional procedure coming soon: a computer-based written exam and an oral exam. Amendment of support decree

July 9, 2021 Samson Paul
5 min read

What is happening to the climate and what are the consequences in Italy

July 8, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Haiti: Ariel Henry, I’m the Prime Minister, not Joseph – the last hour

July 8, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Naspi 2021, how is it calculated and the amount of unemployment benefit

July 9, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Rai TV+, Rai’s new HbbTv platform, has arrived. How it works

July 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Solar flare photographed by NASA – the stunning photo

July 9, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Marina degli Arigai: USA and Spain in evidence at the 420 . World Championships

July 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt