Covid today in South Korea, 3rd early dose at 3 months old

For the third day in a row, South Korea recorded more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus and exceeded 500,000 infections since the beginning of the epidemic. Prime Minister Kim Bo-kyeom admitted that “extraordinary” measures may be needed. “Our priority is the rapid administration of vaccines,” Prime Minister Kim reiterated. In a country – according to Yonhap data – 81% of the population received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and more than 10% also underwent a ‘booster dose’. agency reports, The government has announced that it will reduce the interval between the initial vaccination cycle and the “booster” dose to three months – from the current four or five –. The hospital’s request is to provide more beds for Covid patients with the goal of providing approximately 1,900 additional beds in 165 healthcare facilities. “We urgently need hospital beds for treatment Acute patients that increase alarmingly“If the picture does not improve,” he added, “the government will only have to implement stricter physical distancing measures.”

According to data from the Disease Control and Prevention Agency (Kdca), reported by Yonhap, 7,022 new infections have been confirmed, bringing the total to 503,606 since the health emergency began. Kdca has also confirmed a total of 63 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, 15 “imported” and 48 local broadcasts” the bulletin also reported 53 more deaths, with a total toll now talking of 4,130 victims.

On Wednesday, 7,174 cases were confirmed, a worrying record for South Korea. There are 852 COVID patients in critical condition And the pressure on hospitals is growing, which is felt above all in intensive care.