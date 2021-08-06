Covid, the national RT is down to 1.56 but the jobs occupied in the intensive center are increasing

At present
For the first time in weeks, the infection index showed a decrease and fell to 1.56 but intensive care is increasing
J&J Vaccine and Menstrual Disorders, Ema: No association established
Bergamo, 7 positive cases of Covid: 56 people quarantined in a shelter
J&J Vaccine, Ema: An adverse reaction to thrombocytopenia has been identified
Government: ‘Managers must pass green checks with VerificationC19’
Green Pass debuts in Italian holidays – video
Draghi: “We have done everything to prevent the epidemic from getting worse, let’s hope that this is enough”
Intensive care increased slightly to 3%
The delta variant is prevalent in Italy and the European Union
Covid surveillance, moderate risks in all regions
