Covid Switzerland: 20,496 cases and 48 deaths were recorded in 3 days

In the past 72 hours, 20,496 new infections, 48 ​​deaths and 226 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were recorded in Switzerland. This was announced by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) which, like every Monday, releases data for the past three days. Last Monday, the UFSP reported 23,511 cases, or 3,015 more. On the same day, there were 46 deaths and 273 hospitalizations. In the past 14 days, the total number of infections has been 122,695, or 1,408.77 per 100,000 inhabitants.

678 people are currently in intensive care. Covid patients occupy 36.80% of the available intensive care places, with an overall occupancy rate of 79.40%. In the past 72 hours, 156,602 test results were sent, with a positive rate of 13.1% compared to 14.8% last week. The Omicron variant represented 7.0% of the cases examined in detail, which nonetheless represented a small percentage of the total.

In all, 66.78% of the Swiss received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over the age of 12, the percentage rises to 75.99%. In addition, 56.64% of people over 65 and 17.93% of the population received a booster dose. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,196194 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. There are 11,643 deaths and the number of people in hospital is 38,051.