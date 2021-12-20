December 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Covid Switzerland: 20,496 cases and 48 deaths were recorded in 3 days

Covid Switzerland: 20,496 cases and 48 deaths were recorded in 3 days

Samson Paul December 20, 2021 1 min read

In the past 72 hours, 20,496 new infections, 48 ​​deaths and 226 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were recorded in Switzerland. This was announced by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) which, like every Monday, releases data for the past three days. Last Monday, the UFSP reported 23,511 cases, or 3,015 more. On the same day, there were 46 deaths and 273 hospitalizations. In the past 14 days, the total number of infections has been 122,695, or 1,408.77 per 100,000 inhabitants.

678 people are currently in intensive care. Covid patients occupy 36.80% of the available intensive care places, with an overall occupancy rate of 79.40%. In the past 72 hours, 156,602 test results were sent, with a positive rate of 13.1% compared to 14.8% last week. The Omicron variant represented 7.0% of the cases examined in detail, which nonetheless represented a small percentage of the total.

In all, 66.78% of the Swiss received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over the age of 12, the percentage rises to 75.99%. In addition, 56.64% of people over 65 and 17.93% of the population received a booster dose. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,196194 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. There are 11,643 deaths and the number of people in hospital is 38,051.

See also  It's 1994 and Bill Gates welcomes you to Microsoft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

JB, Johnson and staff photos with wine in Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown

December 20, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Great makeup to remove white hair

December 20, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Spain: Three months since the start of the volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands – Ultima Ora

December 19, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Covid Switzerland: 20,496 cases and 48 deaths were recorded in 3 days

December 20, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Omicron with reasonable limits but no warning

December 20, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Let’s find out what’s in the package

December 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Where and when do you see imagination?

December 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese