Covid, protests and looting in Shanghai due to food shortages. The giant city has been closed since March 28

Shanghai It will soon begin to lift the very difficult lockdown, which was set on March 28 for some areas and extended to the entire city on April 5, in areas where no new cases of Covid-19 will be recorded within 14 days after a new round of testing. The city, with a population of 26 million, is experiencing tragic days protests And Looting By those who could not find food or medicine. The new mass testing comes as the city reports about 23,000 cases, Most of them are asymptomatic. Under the new measures, areas of Shanghai will be classified as ‘Precautionary’, ‘Controlled’ and ‘Prohibited’Vice Mayor Cong Ming said, depending on the results of the last round of testing.



1 / 4

19078640_small







Residents in areas considered “precautionary”, without infections for the past two weeks, will be able to move to their area, but gatherings will remain limited. In “controlled” areas, residents will be able to move into their neighborhoods, which are smaller than neighborhoods, while in “closed” areas they will have to stay indoors. Shanghai has built more than 100 temporary hospitals with more than 160,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients. But strict traffic restrictions tested the patience of residents. Some received government food parcels containing meat and vegetables. However, many had to fight and protest for laughter and other basic needs.

giant city It seems to have sufficient reserves of rice, flour, oil and meat, adequate supplies of vegetables and pork, but as Vice Mayor Chen Tongchen explained, supermarkets and food markets have suspended operations due to the epidemic situation and the home delivery capacity of e-commerce platforms has also been greatly reduced. The cause of the outbreak of the new Covid-19 virus. Shopping apps often report fulfilling daily orders.