Covid, Premier League risk suspension due to substitute Omicron

Three new Chelsea players have tested positive for the new type. Many coaches asked the Football Association to intervene

alternative Omicron Covid puts England and the UK in the corner Premier League. After the Leicester-Tottenham match was postponed, the situation came close to collapse, and the three positive players scored by Chelsea raised the alert. Many coaches called on the Football Association to intervene with strict measures, and the risk of suspending the tournament until mid-January remains.

In fact, in the next few hours, Etisalat is expected to postpone new matches because the infection situation is out of control. Also Leicester will not play – Tottenham Because among the Foxes there have been new cases of positive players, as is the case among Tottenham Conte, the first team to suffer from it.

also al Chelsea after case Mateo KovacicThree positive players were immediately placed in isolation and Thursday’s game against Everton was in grave danger, also because Tuchel’s squad in the afternoon of the match will be subject to a new round of tampons that could bring up new cases.

as well as for Brentford Things are not better. The match against Manchester United on Tuesday was postponed after they had to close their training center for positive cases (13 in total), as well as the match between Burnley and Watford on Wednesday skipped two hours before football. Positive in the team team.

no coach Brentford Thomas Frank that technician Lester Brendan Rodgers They asked the FA to intervene, calling for the postponement of the full round of the Premier League and the Carabao Cup quarter-finals scheduled for midweek: “Players, coaches and managers all want to play. But everyone’s health must be the priority – Rodgers commented -.” With more players available, the product is better. “

Covid situation in the English Premier League:

Brentford

13 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant between players and the device.

Lister

Many positive players, the Tottenham game has been postponed.

Manchester United

The exact number of cases is unknown, but after the match against Brentford was postponed he also asked not to play Brighton’s match this weekend.

Brighton

An outbreak was tested within the club with 3-4 positive players.

Norwich

Dean Smith is waiting to see how much Covid will affect his squad. The match against West Ham is questionable.

Watford

The number of positive cases is unknown, but the match against Burnley was postponed a few hours before kick-off.

spurs

The first team affected by the Omicron formula has already had to skip matches against Brighton and Rennes with a double number of issues between players and staff.

Chelsea

Three of the first team players are more positive than the first, Mateo Kovacic.