Covid, peak deaths in Great Britain: 313 in 24 hours. More than 150 thousand deaths since the beginning of the epidemic

LONDON, January 8, 2022 – Great Britain 146,390 injuries in 24 hours 313 dead (The number that causes the quota to be exceeded 150 thousand dead since the beginning of the pandemic). Data that is “a awesome greetings“For the country, as the British Prime Minister emphasized Boris Johnson. “Each of these – added Pogo – is a profound loss to families, friends, and communities, and my thoughts and condolences to them.”

Going back to the numbers, there were a total of 1,227,000 positive in the country last week, an increase of 10.6% from the previous week. The United Kingdom is the seventh country in the world to have exceeded 150 thousand, after the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru. According to data from the British Office for National Statistics, the epidemic-related deaths are 174,000. Then the President of Downing Street urged residents to do so take the vaccineHe asserted, “The way out of this epidemic is for everyone to get Re-Call Or the first and second dose if they haven’t done so yet. “I would like to thank everyone in the National Health Service – concluded the British Prime Minister – and all the volunteers who have come forward to help with our country’s vaccination programme.”

Meanwhile, records the North East and North West of England ‘Alarming’ rates for the Omicron . variantMike Tyldesley, a professor at the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling Group, told the Guardian. On the other hand, the expert explained that there is a slowdown in the spread of Omicron a London. “The hospital treatment is also worrying,” he added, noting that the recent surge could create Covid. ‘Endemic and therefore less dangerous’.