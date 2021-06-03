Covid, emails with a Chinese friend about the origin of the virus that embarrass Fauci

It was April 17 last year when Fauci made statements to downplay the hypothesis that Covid-19 could have come from laboratory in Wuhan. The next day, the American immunologist received a thank you email from the British zoologist Peter Daszak for the position he had expressed. This was followed by Fauci’s response, who in turn thanked him for the “kind note.”

Who is Peter Daszak? – Daszak – As the newspaper writes Truth – holds the position of chief EcoHealth . Alliance: A non-profit agency based in New York with links to China and the city of Wuhan. The same organization had received $3.7 million from National Institutes of Health (Ed, agency of the US Department of Health, of which the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases headed by Fauci is a part) between 2014 and 2020. Of these funds, at least $ 600 thousand – according to Washington Examiner Sent by the nonprofit to Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Daszak is among the key figures most committed to resisting the hypothesis of the virus’ origin in the laboratory. He was among the signatories to the statement drafted and published by a group of experts Lancet In February 2020 he announced “the strong condemnation of conspiracy theories that Covid-19 has no natural origin”.

In the text the authors referred to a message from the leaders The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine In whose notes the name Daszak appeared among the names of the advisors.

Daszak also published in June 2020 an article on guardian In which he rejected the virus thesis outside the laboratory, his name also appears among the members of the teamWho is the who investigated the origins of Covid and defined the Wuhan lab hypothesis as “highly unlikely”.