Covid, close to games, new infections in China at highest level since 2020

China has pursued a strict zero-tolerance policy, maintaining strict border controls, even though the rest of the world has begun to reopen. This approach has proven somewhat less effective in recent weeks with more gift centers across the country near the Games, which are set to open on February 4.

Athletes and executives began making their way to the Chinese capital, quickly entering the bubble system in Beijing and neighboring Hebei province: a closed circuit separating athletes and other gaming workers from the general public.

Enhanced entry rules To curb infection and protect the opening of the Olympics, Beijing has beefed up its entrance rules: Travelers will have to take an anti-Covid test within 72 hours of arriving in the city. The new rule is meant to make it easier to trace the coronavirus and its Omicron variant, as well as the already in place obligation to offer a negative test done 48 hours before arriving in town and get a green code on the health monitoring app.

Local authorities also asked residents not to leave Beijing for the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays. Municipal health officials said the infected woman who was found over the weekend in the capital, Beijing, in Haidian District, has not traveled outside the city or been in contact with other infected people, adding that tests have been carried out on about 13,000 people who live or work there. same area.