January 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Covid, close to games, new infections in China at highest level since 2020

Covid, close to games, new infections in China at highest level since 2020

Samson Paul January 17, 2022 2 min read

Among the internal infections, 80 are related to Tianjin disease, which is the first outbreak of omicron in the country

China has pursued a strict zero-tolerance policy, maintaining strict border controls, even though the rest of the world has begun to reopen. This approach has proven somewhat less effective in recent weeks with more gift centers across the country near the Games, which are set to open on February 4.

Athletes and executives began making their way to the Chinese capital, quickly entering the bubble system in Beijing and neighboring Hebei province: a closed circuit separating athletes and other gaming workers from the general public.

Enhanced entry rules

To curb infection and protect the opening of the Olympics, Beijing has beefed up its entrance rules: Travelers will have to take an anti-Covid test within 72 hours of arriving in the city. The new rule is meant to make it easier to trace the coronavirus and its Omicron variant, as well as the already in place obligation to offer a negative test done 48 hours before arriving in town and get a green code on the health monitoring app.

Local authorities also asked residents not to leave Beijing for the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays. Municipal health officials said the infected woman who was found over the weekend in the capital, Beijing, in Haidian District, has not traveled outside the city or been in contact with other infected people, adding that tests have been carried out on about 13,000 people who live or work there. same area.

See also  White House: Biden was clear that he wanted to see her disappear from the face of the earth


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What is Pope Francis’ “number one” enemy?

January 17, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Serena Burton, the news everyone has been waiting for | Joy in today is another day

January 16, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Underwater volcano eruption, tsunami warning from Tonga to Fiji

January 16, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Covid, close to games, new infections in China at highest level since 2020

January 17, 2022 Samson Paul
4 min read

5 Best Trail Running Races in America

January 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The first home, the obligation to sell is activated to maintain tax credits

January 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

GF Vip, Big Pedi sleeps on the sofa and explains why he chose it

January 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese