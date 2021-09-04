Covid, 6157 cases, 56 victims. Intensive and Increased Recovery – Medicine

6,157 positive Covid tests were identified in the last 24 hoursAccording to the data of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 6735. I instead 56 casualties in one dayCompared to 58 yesterday. There are 331,350 molecular and antigenic swabs of the coronavirus that were taken in the past 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 296,394. The positivity rate was 1.8%, up from 2.2% yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 4566,126 deaths and 129,466 deaths. Instead, the number of those separated and recovered is 4,299,621, an increase of 6,086 compared to yesterday, while the current positives are 137,039, an increase of 14 cases over the past 24 hours.

There are 569 hospitalized patients in intensive care for Covid in Italy, 13 more than yesterday Balance between income and expenses. The number of daily admissions, according to the data of the Ministry of Health, reached 53. The number of patients who showed symptoms in the regular wards is 4204, which is an increase of 40 from yesterday.

In the past 30 days, among people over 80 years of age, the rate of hospitalization among unvaccinated people was 9 times higher than full vaccination, that is, with two doses: the rate is actually 187.8 against 21.1 hospitalizations per 100 thousand population. The rate of intensive hospitalization was 15 times lower than the vaccination (1.0 vs. 14.6). The data come from the Higher Institute of Health’s Extended Surveillance Report (issuance), which complements the weekly monitoring.