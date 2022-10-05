Covid: 45,225 cases, 43 deaths. Viaso, Increased Hospitalization – Health

45,225 new Covid-19 patients were registered in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 58,185), According to the data of the Ministry of Health. Victims 43 (Yesterday 60 was notified). The positivity rate was 20.10% (yesterday at 20.1%). Molecular and antigenic smears carried out were 224,969 compared to 293,096 the day before.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the epidemic in Italy is 22,648,063, It also emerges from the Ministry of Health Bulletin. I 171 patients were admitted to intensive care in the balance between income and expenses (yesterday it was 155), or 16 more patients, while the number of admissions per day was 33. On the other hand, the number of patients in regular wards is 5,073 (yesterday it was 4814), that is, another 259. The positives are currently 509,740. 219,61023 have been discharged and recovered, while the total deaths since the start of the pandemic are 177,300.

Hospitalization curve for Covid-19 rises and Covid beds in hospitals are returning to occupy themselves. In one week, the number of hospitalized patients, in both regular wards and intensive care units, rose 39.7%. They are mainly the elderly who have not been vaccinated or without 4/dose. It emerges from the October 4 survey of sentinel hospitals in Fiaso (Association of Hospitals and Healthcare Companies). It’s a “sudden turnaround”: Just one week ago, Fiasu says, the number of patients in hospital increased by 5% and they all tolerated patients with Covid, hospitalized for other illnesses and found positive swab results.