COVID-19, the German Air Force has begun transferring patients to intensive care

In Germany, the infection overwhelmed The Air Force began transfers Covid patients in intensive care. first flight Airbus A310 Medivac I left Memmingen, early in the afternoon Bavaria, in the direction of Muenster-Osnabrueck in North Rhine-Westphalia about 600 km, where there are still free places in intensive care units. Two planes were provided for relief missions to deal with the new emergency.

“The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst to hit Germany at the moment,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said. “The situation is extremely dangerous and dangerous because it has not been so far,” the outgoing minister said, and demanded a clear curtailment of contacts between people. “We have to stop this waveHe added expressing concern For the new variant that has emerged in South Africa and which has led many European countries to restrict travel with the region.

The head of the Roberto Koch Institute expressed his concerns about the new version, Lothar Wheeler. “We are very concerned,” he said. “We need a strong cut in communications now and immediately,” he said in an appeal to the government, but he did not go so far as to request a shutdown. “We are at a crossroads. We have a choice. We can take the path that leads to chaos and a bad end Or one that eases the burden on health services and may allow you to spend Christmas in peace, allowing many people to gather around the table.”