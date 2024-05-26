Courier Missing: Bag Boxes Found But there was no sign of Nicolas Mathias Del Rio

Boxes containing designer bags worth €500,000 were found. But apparently they are empty. There is something new in the mystery of the disappearance of 40-year-old Argentine courier Nicolás Mathias del Rio from Abadia San Salvador, who went missing in Amiata on May 22, La Nación newspaper reported. By Tel […]

Investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility of one Robbery And this Attorney’s office of Grosseto He lets it be known that he has opened An investigation. “My son Nicholas came to Italy in December last year Difficult economic situation Argentina,” he said Eduardo del Rio, father of the courier. “He wanted to work with me and his partner in Italy. A An 8-year-old boy. We spoke an hour before his trip to Castel del Piano, and there was nothing to predict what happened. There was concern when the burnt van was discovered UnsustainableOur thoughts are firmly with Nicholas’ safety”, the father concludes.

Saturday, the Research. A group of volunteers and friends of Del Rio’s family pitched in Appointment To Piancastagnaio to go to the area where the burnt vehicle was found. The team of volunteers includes the father, the courier’s partner and a crew Who saw it?. The man disappeared into thin air from Castel del Piano on Wednesday around 5.15pm. After loading half a million euros worth of bags, the 40-year-old called the owner of the Piancastagnaio company where he worked and asked him for some People They wanted to talk to him.

They would have said Senior executives From another company, he asked the courier if he could make one for them Small distribution. The owner of the company realized that it was a job that had the approval of Del Rio’s employer, but the company mentioned in the phone call. Closed for a while. But when he called the courier and tried to clarify, the mobile phone showed up Worn out. Right there phone call It is the last available link between the courier and his employer Investigators They focus their attention.