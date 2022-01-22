Cortina’s Super-G “yes” promises a super battle

Only today the Americans resolved reservations about his participation in Sunday’s race: 37 points margin on Vlhova, Goggia at -197 and with Garmisch (after Kronplatz) in his favour. There will be no Riddler, stopped by Covid after the podium at Altenmarkt Zochensee.

Sure, there are the Olympics where you can hunt for a medal in each of the five individual races scheduled, at least that’s the initial plan, but let’s not tell the stories. Michaela Shiffrin desperately wants the World Cup for the fourth time overall, having sold it in the past two seasons for various reasons.

Thus, even if rumors swirl about the prospect of Avon champion returning to the United States to fine-tune preparations from a Beijing perspective, while avoiding as much infection-related risks as possible, here we’ll find Shiffrin more charged than ever, as evidenced by the same social announcement today ( Complete with a quick training video), at Sunday’s Super G start in Cortina.

Only in these hours did the protected Michaela, having trained until the start of the week in Reiteralm, once overcame the Schladming slalom and skipped (as expected for some time) the weekend at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, but on a technical level it would be a half-gift for competitors to skip a race Tomorrow’s on Olympia delle Tofane, if we think the American won at that track and in the same discipline 3 years ago (last time in CdM super-g in Cortina, in fact), and world bronze was last year with a sensational error in Romerlo, when it looked like gold Bis, after that of Are 2019, it’s over.

On Sunday (11.45 a.m. start) the 73-time CdM winner will compete in her fifth biggest of the season out of six (in fact, she only skipped last Sunday), and these are the crucial points she can conquer to make a difference in the Fluva comparisons, which she trails by only 37 points, and above all that seemingly unbeatable Goggia in relegation and today is back at -197, reminding us that after the giants on Tuesday at Kronplatz, on a favorable ticket for Shiffrin, for Sofia there will be two sprint races for Garmisch to earn more, and in Bavaria It is already certain that Michaela will not be there to travel to China.

Meanwhile, on Sunday in Cortina, we won’t see Ariane Ridler, who has tested positive for Covid after taking first podium at CdM, with an impressive third place at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. There were no trials and rundowns, but not even a super where the Austrian, in his favorite discipline, could perform very well.