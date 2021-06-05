Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, June 5. directly

Covid Tuscany, activities start in circles again

If the suspension of normal club activities continues until July 1, it will be possible in Tuscany to organize individual and group shows and courses, sports and physical activities or recreational and educational activities for children and adolescents with the help of operators. This was established by Decree No. 53, which was signed yesterday by the President of the Tuscany region Eugenio Gianni. Of course, a note explains, all this must be done in compliance with national and regional protocols and measures to combat Covid. “Clubs are often the spirit of a village or a region – Gianni comments -. They are real principles and in this sense they perform a social function. Restarting activities indoors means ensuring additional service to the communities in which they operate.” “A decision that we have been waiting for for some time and that meets the expectations of the thousands of members and volunteers who work, every day, to continue those who are actually social leaders on our lands,” commented the presidents of Acli, Archie and Macle of Tuscany, Giacomo Martelli, Gianluca Mengozzi and Pierandrea Vagni. “Full activity, according to the national decree, will only resume on July 1 – note – a decision we have always considered unfair, since clubs are able to guarantee all the health precautions stipulated in the protocols, like businesses that, on the other hand, have been allowed to reopen Indeed. While, on the one hand, this decree partially compensates for the damage inflicted on it, on the other hand, it confirms once again the value of our work. The 1500 clubs in Tuscany are ready to reopen their doors and contribute to their activities of social animation to relaunch the Tuscan communities of which they form an essential part Of which “.