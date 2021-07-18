Coronavirus: From Spain to Dubai, the vacation spots most at risk of infection

From Great Britain to Dubai, passing through the Netherlands, Spain, Croatia, the Greek islands and Cyprus. An increase in Covid-19 infections is putting traditional holiday destinations outside Italy at risk. Holiday resorts that began with their first reopening and repopulation of foreign tourists. But now those who travel to some of these places risk getting stuck in the case of checking for positivity.

Great Britain

Yesterday, the United Kingdom recorded 54,674 new cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths during the past 24 hours, in a new record since mid-January after 51,870 cases on Friday (when there were 49 deaths). Some subway lines London They suspended service or experienced delays, as happened to other public transportation in the country, due to staff shortages associated with many contact notices of positive people.

From Spain to Cyprus

The delta variant runs across Europe and increases contagion especially in SpainAnd the Portugal, at Holland, a Cipro it’s Malta (Here the vast majority of those infected are young), who tinge red and dark red on the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Ecdc) weekly map of the occurrence of Covid. The situation has worsened in particular in Spain, where the color is completely red with reference to many regions (including Catalonia, Castile and Leon) as dark red. over there Catalonia He has already reimposed a curfew. Now it is up to the Greek island of Mykonos, a tourist destination and a fun destination. at Greece There are continental and insular regions tinged with orange. Among the tourist destinations in yellow Ireland, Ile-de-France and south of France (Baca, Midi-Pyrenees, Languedoc and Roussillon) and the coastal strip of Croatia.

Dubai

get stuck in Dubai Nearly 300 Italian students, including many from Puglia, who left last June 30, are winners of a study holiday organized by INPS in collaboration with the British Academy. The capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, announced the partial closure as of tomorrow, July 19, from midnight until 5 am.