Corona virus in the world, America has nearly 200 million vaccines. Record injuries in India

The number of Covid vaccine doses given in the United States is rapidly approaching 200 million. This is what data from the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) reveals. To be precise, 198,317,040 total doses were administered, which equates to approximately 78 percent of the 255,400,665 doses delivered. This is about 3.5 million doses more than the previous survey, with a weekly average of about 3.3 million doses per day. More than 30 percent of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated and about 48 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among the elderly, about 64 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 80 percent have received at least one dose. Overall, approximately 78.5 million people in the United States have completed the vaccination and approximately 126 million people have received at least one dose.

Record increase in injuries in India

India recorded a record increase of 217,353 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This is the eighth daily increase in the past nine days. Cases totaled nearly 14.3 million, second only to the United States, which reported more than 31 million infections. The number of deaths in India increased by 1,185, to a total of 174,308. Brazil exceeded 360 thousand casualties

Brazil has surpassed the number of Covid victims of 360,000 since the start of the epidemic. This was revealed by the National Council of Health Trusts (Konas), indicating that during the past 24 hours, 3,459 deaths and 73,513 injuries were recorded. The total number of victims increased to 361,884 victims, compared to 13,673,507 confirmed cases.