Coppa Italia final, a record-breaking television production

The presentation of the Italian Frisa Rossa Cup Final will be a fascinating one, with the use of increasingly innovative technologies, special optics, super slow motion, virtual integrations and cinematic cameras that will make the event story unique and exciting.





Serie A reports on its website.





The match between Juventus and Inter, scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at the “Olympico” stadium in Rome, will see the use of more than 35 cameras (including the host and integration cameras of primary national licensee Mediaset and Abu Dhabi International Sports Station), including the Robycam. Register for a competition organized in Italy by Lega Serie A, created with technical partner NEP Italy and in collaboration with NVP provider of cinematic integration also with drones, using innovative Sony cameras and new cinematic optics that will make it possible to tell the story. New perspectives compared to the traditional one, with support for Super Slow Motion replay (never used in Italy) for the number of frames per second and video quality.





A trial of the so-called technology will also be conducted (with technology partner Hawk Eye). “Virtual Recreation” which will allow the end user to review replays of racing action in augmented reality (as in a video game), including also advanced statistical and tracking data along with the video.





As at the previous Freccia Rossa Super Cup event, the CD will be an integral part of the production. Bogie cam called “Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Cam”: a radio-controlled vehicle-mounted camera (Movicom provider) that will simulate a train and move around the stadium during pre-match stages, positioning itself in reverse during the match, providing exclusively close-up footage for work.





Luigi Di Cervo said, “After the first broadcast of a football match in Metaverse on the occasion of the Italian Friesa Rossa Cup final, we raise the bar and bring important technological innovations to the field to present an increasingly exciting show to the fans – CEO of Lega Serie A -.” Experimentation and technological innovation are the keywords. For the new way in which we want to tell our events, with productions closer to cinematic productions. New methods and languages ​​to make the product more exciting.”





The Italian Frisa Rossa Cup Final will be broadcast in more than 170 regions by more than 35 foreign radio stations. Especially:





Sub-Saharan Africa: StarTimes

Americas: ESPN (Latin America including Brazil), Fubo TV (Canada), Paramount (USA, US territories)

Asia: Migu (China), Zhibo (China), iCable (Hong Kong), DAZN (Japan), TVRI (Indonesia), UseeTV (Indonesia), Macau Cable TV (Macau), Astro (Malaysia, Brunei), Singtel (Singapore )), TrueVisions (Thailand), HTV (Vietnam)

Europe: DigitAlb (Albania), DAZN (Austria, Germany, Spain), TV Arena Sport (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia), A1 (Bulgaria), Cyta (Cyprus), Ekstra Bladet (Denmark) ), L’Equipe (France, Andorra, Monaco, French Overseas Territories), Nova (Greece), Charlton (Israel), ArtMotion (Kosovo), TSN (Malta), VG (Norway), Ziggo (Netherlands), Polsat (Poland) ), Sport TV (Portugal), Premier Sports (UK, Ireland), AMC Networks (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary), Prima Sport (Romania), Okko (Russia), Aftonbladet (Sweden), Blue (Switzerland), TRT (Turkey), TRBC (Ukraine), NTRC (Uzbekistan)

Middle East and North Africa: Abu Dhabi Media.





Technological innovations for the final:

– Robycam camera that will also move longitudinally;

Cinematic cameras/optics, specifically: Cine Steadycam Venice in RF with focus puller and cinematic RF gimbal;

– For the first time in a football event in Italy I am using a Sony 5500 with Superslowmotion at 8X;

– Use of two drones including one acrobatic for the day before the race;

– Virtual reality camera for augmented reality graphics (title event and Frecciarossa train model);

– Buggy-cam (Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Cam) mounted on a radio-controlled car that simulates a train moving in the field during the race and vice versa during the race;

Live experience with Hawk Eye’s CD technology partner. “Virtual Entertainment” with replays of race events, also including advanced stats and tracking data paired with video.