Copa America, Italy to referee Mariani USA-Bolivia in Arlington

The first match for Aia, representing UEFA, will take place between Sunday and Monday night at the AT&T Stadium.

The Italian refereeing adventure begins at the Copa America. A team created by Mauricio MarianiAssistants Daniel Pintoni and Alberto Degoni and Video Match Officials Marco Di Bello and Aleandro Di Paolo are set to make their debuts.

Copa America, Mariani administers America-Bolivia — Designation for the United States-Bolivia match is scheduled for Sunday, June 23 Arlington (Texas), kick-off at 5pm local time.

UEFA-Concacaf Agreement — The participation of UEFA referee representatives is part of a strategic transfer agreement with Concacaf. The 32 matches on the current calendar between the 16 national teams are played at 14 stadiums in several cities in the United States. Prior to the start of the tournament, all referees participated in a technical preparation seminar from June 13 to 17 in Dallas.

At the end of the 2023-2024 season Mariani He has made a total of 151 appearances in Serie A, 88 in Serie B, 4 in the Champions League, 8 in the Europa League and 3 in the Conference League. Also, the Rome-born 42-year-old Whistler has been international since 2019.

