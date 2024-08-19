Converting military bases into resorts. But only one city will be visitable.

North Korea is reopening its borders to international tourism after five years of closure due to the Covid pandemic. The news leaked out after two Chinese tour operators announced that from December it will be possible to visit the mountainous city of Samjiyon in the north of the country. Other cities may become accessible later, including the capital Pyongyang.

Samjiyon, the city reopened between resorts and hotels

The city to reopen was not chosen by chance: in recent years, several cities have welcomed Government investments In order to make it attractive to foreign tourists, especially Russians and Chinese, an airport, railways, hotels and a hotel were built in Samjiyon. The military ski base has been converted into a resort.

Samjiyon is located on the eastern border with China and is a well-known site: in fact, it is home to Mount Paektu, one of the country’s highest peaks and a symbol of North Korea. It was here that the nation’s founder, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, fought the Japanese occupation forces and launched the revolution.

On this mountain, Kim Jong-un took a photo of himself on a white horse in the snow in 2019. Samjiyŏn is the least populated city in North Korea.

North Korea, International Shutdown

The Hermit Kingdom And closed its borders in 2020. After the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown has not only affected tourism but also the imports of essential goods, which has also caused food shortages and problems for the population. Moreover, the country is under severe international sanctions due to its nuclear program.

One of the world’s most secret destinations

The announcement came from the Chinese agency KTG, which specializes in tourist visits to Kim Jong-un’s country, which, although it has not yet provided exact dates, is declaring “most likely in December 2024” the possibility of visiting “one of the most secretive and least visited places in the world.”

The hypothesis, also according to previous tour programs shared on the Ktg Tour website, Provides access to the country by train or plane. Departure from Beijing Towards the North Korean capital, Pyongyang: From there, transfer by train or fly on the national airline Air Koryo to Samjiyon.

At present, only Samjiyon City has been officially confirmed as a tourist destination. In the future – reads a statement from the Chinese agency KTG Tours of Shenyang on its Facebook page. “But we believe that Pyongyang and other places will also open.” Tourists may visit other parts of North Korea in December, according to the Beijing-based travel agency Koryo Tour.